Capela (heel) had progressed to participating in half-court workouts before the NBA suspended its season March 11, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Capela hasn't played since Jan. 29 due to a bout with plantar fasciitis in his right heel, but the center had been making notable strides in his recovery earlier this month. Updates on Capela's progress have been scarce since the league-wide shutdown, but the extra time off should only help his chances of potentially making his Hawks debut with the season unlikely to resume play until at least May. Given that the Hawks are out of playoff contention, Capela will likely be treated cautiously for any games Atlanta has left on its schedule, with coach Lloyd Pierce likely to enforce some sort of minutes restriction for the center. That said, even a 20-minute role might be enough for Capela to return value in standard leagues for fantasy managers looking for help in field-goal percentage, blocks and rebounds.