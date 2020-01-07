Hunter had 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 123-115 loss to the Nuggets.

Hunter rebounded nicely from his scoreless outing, and he has scored in double digits during three of Atlanta's last four games. Having said that, he has been wildly inconsistent with his scoring and while he has shown flashes of being a reliable scoring threat, he can get cold as quickly as he can get hot. The fact that he is shooting just 40.3 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from deep doesn't help his situation, either.