Hunter is questionable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte due to rest purposes, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Hunter played 47 minutes during Atlanta's double-overtime loss to the Heat on Tuesday, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. If he's sidelined, Garrison Mathews, Wesley Matthews (hamstring) and Bogdan Bogdanovic are candidates to see increased run.

