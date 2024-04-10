Hunter is questionable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte due to rest purposes, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Hunter played 47 minutes during Atlanta's double-overtime loss to the Heat on Tuesday, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. If he's sidelined, Garrison Mathews, Wesley Matthews (hamstring) and Bogdan Bogdanovic are candidates to see increased run.