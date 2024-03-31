Hunter produced 13 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday's 122-113 loss to the Bucks.

Saddiq Bey's (knee) season-ending injury has thrust Hunter into an expanded role, and despite a lukewarm total against the Bucks, he's responded well to the increased usage. Hunter has averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists after six consecutive starts.