Hunter (finger) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

After dislocating his right index finger during Monday's win against the Warriors, the injury will force Hunter to miss at least one game. Considering the rookie has seen at least 35 minutes of floor time in five of his last seven games, Evan Turner, DeAndre' Bembry and fellow rookie Cam Reddish will likely see an uptick in minutes while Hunter is out.