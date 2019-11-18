Hunter amassed 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Sunday's 122-101 loss to the Lakers.

Hunter played 34 minutes Sunday, as the Hawks fell short of the mark against an impressive Lakers outfit. Hunter is seeing big minutes right now but is not capitalizing on the opportunity. He is outside the top-200 for the season despite playing over 30 minutes per night. Those in 12-team formats would be better served looking elsewhere if you are chasing a flier.