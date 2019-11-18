Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Scores 11 points in thumping loss
Hunter amassed 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Sunday's 122-101 loss to the Lakers.
Hunter played 34 minutes Sunday, as the Hawks fell short of the mark against an impressive Lakers outfit. Hunter is seeing big minutes right now but is not capitalizing on the opportunity. He is outside the top-200 for the season despite playing over 30 minutes per night. Those in 12-team formats would be better served looking elsewhere if you are chasing a flier.
More News
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Plays through injury, nets 14 points•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Probable Sunday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Steps up in Collins' absence•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Good to go Thursday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Probable Thursday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Scores 14 points in debut•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.