Hunter closed with 15 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT) and four rebounds over 27 minutes during Saturday's 121-109 loss to Philadelphia.

Hunter has scored in double digits in every game this season but sits outside the top 250 in 12-team leagues. While the point production is nice, his inability to contribute elsewhere drags down his overall appeal. He is still rostered in a number of leagues but should be viewed as no better than a streaming asset.