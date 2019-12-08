Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Upgraded to questionable
Hunter (finger) has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against Charlotte.
Hunter appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of tipoff, though there's still a solid chance he'll be held out. The rookie wing's dealing with a dislocated right finger that he initially suffered Monday against the Warriors.
