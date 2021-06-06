Hunter (knee) won't be available for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

After starting in every game of the Hawks' round one matchup with the Knicks, Hunter will miss his first playoff game of the year with right knee soreness. With Hunter out of the lineup, expect Kevin Huerter, Danilo Gallinari and Solomon Hill to pick up plenty of additional playing time. Hill will start in Hunter's place.