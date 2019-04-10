Hawks' Deyonta Davis: Available to play Wednesday

Davis (knee) is available for Wednesday's season finale against hte Pacers.

Davis apparently injured his knee during Sunday's tilt with Milwaukee, although he still managed to see 13 minutes. He's good to go Wednesday and will likely approach the 4.3 points and 4.4 rebounds he's averaged in 14.4 minutes per game this year.

