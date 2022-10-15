The Hawks claimed Rhoden off waivers from the Trail Blazers on Friday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Rhoden, an undrafted rookie out of Seton Hall, had been attending camp with the Trail Blazers on an Exhibit 10 deal before he was cut Wednesday. The Hawks will give Rhoden a quick look ahead of the regular season, but unless he's awarded one of the club's two two-way deals, he'll most likely get waived in short order. Atlanta would then retain Rhoden's G League rights, assuming he isn't claimed by another team.