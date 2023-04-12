Rhoden finished his rookie campaign with averages of 3.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per contest across 14 games.

Rhoden had logged just 12 minutes of NBA action before playing in 13 of the team's final 19 games, where he was a beneficiary of numerous rotation players sitting out. In limited action, the 23-year-old did not have impressive numbers, but he was trending in the right direction to close the season, seeing at least 20 minutes and grabbing at least four rebounds in each of the last three contests.