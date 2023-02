Rhoden tallied 31 points (12-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 111-107 win over Delaware.

Rhoden continued his recent tear on the scoreboard Friday, but he was slightly less effective on the boards than he had been over his last four appearances. However, he's now posted at least 20 points in five of his last six outings.