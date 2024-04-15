Rhoden chipped in 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 123-95 loss to San Antonio.

The second-year forward played a season high in minutes as the Pistons' roster limped to the finish line on a tough campaign. Rhoden showed an intriguing mix of skills in his late-season audition, going 7-for-13 from three-point range over the final three games while averaging 11.7 points, 4.0 boards, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 assists in 25.7 minutes a contest, but he'll likely still be competing for a spot at the end of the bench in camp next summer.