Rhoden underwent surgery this week to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder and will face a 4-to-6-month recovery, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

The third-year forward will be under contract with Toronto entering the 2025-26 season after signing a two-year, two-way deal in March. Still, his recovery from shoulder surgery will keep him out of commission for the Raptors' summer development program and potentially jeopardize his availability for the start of training camp in the fall. Between stops with the Hornets and Raptors during the 2024-25 season, Rhoden appeared in 14 games and averaged 8.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 three-pointers in 16.2 minutes per contest.