Rhoden finished with 26 points (9-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a steal across 30 minutes during Thursday's 137-108 win over the Herd.
Rhoden's 26 points were a game high, and his fifth 25-plus-point performance through just eight games. To this point, Rhoden has averaged 22.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 37.1 minutes per game.
