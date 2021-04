Collins scored 20 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's win over the Heat.

It's the best scoring output in four games for Collins since he returned from an ankle injury. With Trae Young now nursing a sprained ankle of his own and expected to miss at least one more game, Collins should see extra touches again Sunday against the Bucks.