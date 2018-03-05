The Hawks recalled Magette on Monday from the G League's Erie BayHawks, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Magette's return to the NBA squad likely means that the Hawks aren't counting on backup point guard Malcolm Delaney (ankle) to be available Tuesday in Toronto. Though Magette will likely dress for the contest if Delaney is sidelined, the 28-year-old isn't a good bet to see minutes in a competitive contest with Isaiah Taylor and Tyler Dorsey first in line to play behind starting point guard Dennis Schroder.