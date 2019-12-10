Huerter is starting Tuesday against Miami and will remain on a 25-minute restriction, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Huerter was also on a 25-minute limit in Sunday's matchup, finishing with nine points, six assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block against the Hornets. He'll likely continue to have his playing time monitored closely moving forward as he eases his way back from an 11-game absence.