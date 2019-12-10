Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Remains on minutes limit
Huerter is starting Tuesday against Miami and will remain on a 25-minute restriction, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Huerter was also on a 25-minute limit in Sunday's matchup, finishing with nine points, six assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block against the Hornets. He'll likely continue to have his playing time monitored closely moving forward as he eases his way back from an 11-game absence.
More News
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Starting with 25-minute restriction•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Remains on 20-minute restriction•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Will be capped at 15-to-20 minutes•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Officially questionable•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Cleared for 5-on-5•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Nearing return to game action•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...