Hawks' Okaro White: Headed to Atlanta
White (foot) has been traded from the Heat to the Hawks in exchange for Luke Babbitt, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports.
The former undrafted free agent is currently working back from a fractured foot that he underwent surgery on back in mid-November and a timetable for his return has yet to be given. Even when healthy, he'll likely be eased into the action and he's not guaranteed significant minutes, so it's safe to avoid him for fantasy purposes at this point. Of course, the Hawks aren't going to make the playoffs and White is only in his second year in the NBA, so they could give him some opportunities down the stretch to show what he's got. In six games prior to his injury, White averaged just 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds across 13.3 minutes this season.
