Hawks' Taurean Prince: Confirmed starter Monday

Prince (Achilles) will start Monday's game against the Clippers, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Prince was initially listed as doubtful, then bumped up to probable, and now he's been confirmed as the starter at small forward. The Baylor product will return from a two-game absence and he's not expected to face a minutes restriction. Prior to the injury, Prince scored 23 and 22 points in back-to-back games against the Lakers and Warriors.