Hawks' Taurean Prince: Expected to miss time
Prince is expected to miss some time after exiting Monday's game against the Warriors with an ankle injury, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
In a postgame interview, coach Lloyd Pierce said that Prince's ankle is swollen and he's expected to miss some time. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, with more information to come out in the coming days. The Hawks' next game is Wednesday against the Wizards, and he should be considered questionable for that at this time.
