Hawks' Taurean Prince: Makes return Sunday

Prince (ankle) made his return to action Sunday against Milwaukee and finished with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3PT) and five rebounds in 11 minutes.

As expected, Prince was restricted in his first game back, but he looked spry and didn't appear bothered by the ankle injury that kept him out from Dec. 5 through Jan. 11. The wing could face a minutes limit for another game or two, and with the Hawks only playing two games this week, it may be best to hold Prince out of lineups until Week 15.