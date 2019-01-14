Hawks' Taurean Prince: Makes return Sunday
Prince (ankle) made his return to action Sunday against Milwaukee and finished with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3PT) and five rebounds in 11 minutes.
As expected, Prince was restricted in his first game back, but he looked spry and didn't appear bothered by the ankle injury that kept him out from Dec. 5 through Jan. 11. The wing could face a minutes limit for another game or two, and with the Hawks only playing two games this week, it may be best to hold Prince out of lineups until Week 15.
More News
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Will see 12 minute restriction Sunday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Upgraded to probable•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Listed as questionable•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Upgraded to probable for Sunday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Likely to miss three-game trip•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Still out Sunday•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...