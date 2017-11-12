Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores team-high 19 points in loss

Prince scored 19 points (6-12 FG, 4-6 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go along with three rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block over 33 minutes in Saturday's 113-94 loss to Washington.

Beyond leading a lackluster Atlanta offense in scoring, Prince made a season-high four attempts from three-point range. In addition, the small forward scored at least 15 points for the eighth time this season. Prince has shown marked improvement from his rookie season, averaging 13.2 points entering Saturday compared to 5.7 points per game in 2016-17. The Detroit forward will look to continue his offensive surge against New Orleans on Monday.