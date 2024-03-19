Forrest notched two points (1-2 FG), four rebounds and six assists over 22 minutes during Monday's 136-105 loss to the Lakers.
Forrest got a little more run than usual due to the lopsided nature of the score, as his 22 minutes were his most of the campaign. The fourth-year guard wasn't aggressive as a shooter but did manage to finish second on the team with six assists. Forrest's opportunities have increased a bit since Trae Young went down with a finger injury in late February, but the former's production hasn't come closer to warranting fantasy attention.
