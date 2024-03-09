Forrest registered two points (1-2 FG) and one rebound over eight minutes during Friday's 99-92 win over the Grizzlies.
Forrest continues to play limited minutes off the bench, tallying two points in eight minutes. Despite injuries to a couple of key backcourt pieces, Forrest doesn't appear to be a priority for the coaching staff. At this point, he is not someone to consider, even in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Hawks' Trent Forrest: Contract officially converted•
-
Hawks' Trent Forrest: Gets upgraded to standard deal•
-
Hawks' Trent Forrest: Not eligible for NBA games•
-
Hawks' Trent Forrest: Fails to score in eight minutes•
-
Hawks' Trent Forrest: Logs 13 minutes in blowout•
-
Hawks' Trent Forrest: Plays in loss•