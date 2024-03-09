Forrest registered two points (1-2 FG) and one rebound over eight minutes during Friday's 99-92 win over the Grizzlies.

Forrest continues to play limited minutes off the bench, tallying two points in eight minutes. Despite injuries to a couple of key backcourt pieces, Forrest doesn't appear to be a priority for the coaching staff. At this point, he is not someone to consider, even in deeper leagues.