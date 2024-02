Forrest amassed four assists over eight minutes during Friday's 127-121 win over the 76ers.

Forrest moved back into the rotation, failing to score in eight minutes of playing time. Prior to Friday, he had played only once in the past two weeks. The Hawks were without Dejounte Murray due to a back injury, opening up a spot for Forrest. Given he has struggled to be an every-night part of the rotation, managers can safely avoid him in all formats.