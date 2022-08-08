Forrest signed a two-way contract with the Hawks on Monday, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Forrest appeared in 60 games for Utah last season and averaged 3.3 points, 1.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 12.8 minutes, but he was not extended a qualifying offer by the Jazz ahead of the deadline. With Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and Aaron Holiday likely garnering the majority of minutes at point guard, Forrest projects to be an emergency option in case one of the aforementioned trio suffers an injury.