Martin managed 19 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 126-112 win over Westchester.

Martin bounced back from back-to-back single-digit outings to notch 19 points on efficient shooting. He fell one board shy of tying Giorgi Bezhanishvili for the team high, but Martin still managed to notch his sixth double-double of the campaign.