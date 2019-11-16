Hawks' Vince Carter: To miss Saturday's clash
Carter (personal) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Carter is set to miss his fourth straight contest due to a personal matter. It remains to be seen when he could return to action.
