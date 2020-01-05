Hawks' Vince Carter: Claims another NBA milestone
Carter scored three points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt) to go with three rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes Saturday in the Hawks' 116-111 win over the Pacers.
After sitting out the front end of the Hawks' back-to-back set Friday in Boston, Carter came off the bench for his first appearance of 2020. In so doing, the 42-year-old became the first player in NBA history to play in four different decades, per Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Expect Carter to achieve a few more longevity-related records over the next few months in what may be the final season of his career.
