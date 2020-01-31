Carter delivered 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 127-117 win over the Sixers.

Carter hasn't played much of a role for the Hawks this season and has been struggling to playing time -- he rarely sees over 20 minutes of action and even when he does, he's not a lock for guaranteed scoring figures. As a result, Carter should remain on waivers until further notice even if he has decent scoring performances from time to time.