Hawks' Vince Carter: Complete effort off bench
Carter delivered 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 127-117 win over the Sixers.
Carter hasn't played much of a role for the Hawks this season and has been struggling to playing time -- he rarely sees over 20 minutes of action and even when he does, he's not a lock for guaranteed scoring figures. As a result, Carter should remain on waivers until further notice even if he has decent scoring performances from time to time.
More News
-
Hawks' Vince Carter: Claims another NBA milestone•
-
Hawks' Vince Carter: Delights MSG crowd with 15 points•
-
Hawks' Vince Carter: Scores season-high 17 points•
-
Hawks' Vince Carter: Plays 11 minutes on Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Vince Carter: Returns from five-game absence•
-
Hawks' Vince Carter: Off injury report•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...