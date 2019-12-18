Hawks' Vince Carter: Delights MSG crowd with 15 points
Carter put up 15 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two blocks and one assist in 24 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Hawks' 143-120 loss to the Knicks.
In what was likely his final game at Madison Square Garden, Carter drew a rousing ovation from the crowd and was able to feed off the energy. The 42-year-old still has the ability to light it up from the outside every now and then when he's given open looks, but Tuesday's performance still represents a clear outlier. Even after the 4-for-7 showing, he's still converting at only a 30.8 percent clip from distance this season.
