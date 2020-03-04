Highsmith had 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes in Monday's G League win against Capital City.

Highsmith's field goal percentage has been inconsistent in recent games, but he's managed to put together back-to-back games with double-digit point totals as he managed to have relatively efficient performances. It's unclear whether his production from the past two games will continue given his struggles to generate consistency earlier in the season. Highsmith is averaging 10.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this year.