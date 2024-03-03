Highsmith registered two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound and one block across 19 minutes during Saturday's 126-120 win over the Jazz.

Highsmith returned to action Saturday, scoring two points in what was an underwhelming performance. He continues to deal with a knee issue, something that could see him pop up on the injury report for at least the next few games. With that said, he typically serves as a bench piece when the Heat are healthy, meaning fantasy managers can safely target alternative options on the waiver wire.