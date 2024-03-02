Highsmith (knee) is available for Saturday's matchup with the Jazz, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Highsmith was available for the Heat's previous game, but ultimately did not see the floor. This came after he averaged 22.7 minutes over his prior six games. Thus, it remains to be seen if his availability will result in time in the rotation.
More News
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Deemed questionable for Saturday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Tale of two halves•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Chips in 16 points off bench•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Set to play against Boston•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Not injured during car accident•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Involved in car accident•