Highsmith will start Sunday's game against the Pistons.
With Jimmy Butler (foot) and Nikola Jovic (hamstring) out, Highsmith and Jaime Jaquez are joining the starting lineup. As a starter (24 games), Highsmith has averaged 6.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 22.6 minutes per game.
