Adebayo chipped in 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 119-104 victory over the Rockets.

Adebayo recorded his second straight double-double during Friday's win over Houston. The 26-year-old big man's season average of 10.7 boards per contest ranks 10th in the NBA. Across his last 10 outings, Adebayo is shooting 59.0 percent from the field and 53.3 percent on 1.5 three-point attempts per game.