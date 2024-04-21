Adebayo closed Sunday's 114-94 loss to Boston in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals with 24 points (10-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes.

Adebayo led all players in Saturday's Game 1 in scoring while pacing the Heat in rebounds to go along with a trio of assists in a losing effort. Adebayo recorded 24 or more points in 14 games during the regular season, entering the playoffs with two straight games with at least 17 points and six boards. We could see Adebayo's workload continue to increase in the opening round series with Jimmy Butler still recovering from a knee injury.