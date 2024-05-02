Adebayo supplied 23 points (10-26 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 118-84 loss to the Celtics in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Adebayo had to shoulder a bigger load on offense due to the absences of Jimmy Butler (knee) and Terry Rozier (neck), and for the most part, the star big man delivered. He scored 20 or more points in each game of the series while posting two double-doubles. Adebayo averaged 19.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest between the Play-In Tournament and the series against the Celtics (seven games).