Adebayo contributed 20 points (8-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Saturday's 104-84 loss to the Celtics in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Heat were never able to compete with the Celtics in this Game 3 loss, but Adebayo was Miami's most productive player, finishing just one rebound shy of a double-double and leading the team in scoring. It's not surprising to see him operate as one of the Heat's go-to players on offense since Jimmy Butler (knee) is out and not expected back before the end of this series. Adebayo should be in line for another heavy workload in Game 4 on Monday.