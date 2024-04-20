Adebayo finished Friday's 112-91 Play-In Game win over the Bulls with 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 32 minutes.

Adebayo didn't have the type of performance one would expect in a big-time game, but he was calculated in his chances and enjoyed the show as Tyler Herro led the Heat to victory with a massive showing. Friday marked Adebayo's lowest rebounding total since April 10, so he'll need to get back on track on the glass during Miami's upcoming series against Boston to have a chance.