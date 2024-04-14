Adebayo accumulated 17 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals over 19 minutes during Sunday's 118-103 win over Toronto.

Adebayo only logged 19 minutes, as the Heat wanted to rest him for the Play-In Tournament matchup against the 76ers on Wednesday, but the star big man delivered a strong showing, missing just two shots from the field and making his mark defensively as well. Adebayo posted 39 appearances with at least 20 points while recording 42 double-doubles in the regular season.