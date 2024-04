Adebayo (hand) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Hawks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Adebayo has been upgraded from probable to available despite dealing with a sprained left hand. The 26-year-old big man is averaging 18.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.4 minutes across his last 10 outings.