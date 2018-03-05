Heat's Bam Adebayo: Cleared to return Monday
Adebayo will be available Monday against the Suns, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
A personal issue kept Adebayo out of Saturday's matchup with the Pistons, but he rejoined the team at shootaround Monday and will be available as Miami goes for its fourth win in five games. In Adebayo's last game Thursday against the Lakers, he played 30 minutes and had 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.
