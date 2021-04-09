Adebayo posted 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 28 minutes in Thursday's win over the Lakers.

Adebayo's scoring figures have been trending in the wrong direction of late, and he has scored 20 or more points just once over his last seven contests. This game also ended a streak of 11 appearances with at least 15 points, but Adebayo can supply his off nights from the scoring point of view with decent contributions in other categories. He has two double-doubles and a triple-double across his last six starts.