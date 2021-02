Adebayo recorded 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and a blocked shot across 37 minutes in Monday's 108-94 win over the Thunder.

Adebayo's numbers over the past three games are superb, with a triple-double and two double-doubles to his credit. The entire team is on a roll after a signature win over the Lakers, and the standout center is putting together a breakout season if he can sustain his excellent production.