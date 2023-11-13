Adebayo finished with 24 points (10-20 FG, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 118-113 victory over the Spurs.

Adebayo has finished with at least 21 points and 11 rebounds in five of Miami's last six games. During that stretch, he's averaged 23.5 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks in 35.0 minutes per game. While the rest of Miami's regulars have been in and out of the lineup, Adebayo has played in nine of the team's first 10 games and is currently leading the team in points (23.2), rebounds (10.4) and blocks (1.4) per game.