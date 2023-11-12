Adebayo totaled 26 points (9-12 FG, 8-8 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 117-109 victory over the Hawks.

Adebayo was handed a more significant responsibility on offense with Tyler Herro (ankle) and Jimmy Butler (personal) inactive, and the star big man responded by delivering one of his best performances of the season. Aside from recording double-digit boards for the third game in a row, he also kept his streak with multiple blocks alive and up to three games as well. Adebayo is averaging 23.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals per game in November.