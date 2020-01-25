Heat's Bam Adebayo: Nears triple-double
Adebayo amassed 18 points (6-10 FG, 6-7 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and one block in 38 minutes during Friday's 122-117 loss to the Clippers.
Adebayo was very efficient offensively while falling a couple boards and a dime shy of a triple-double. He's easily one of the most well-rounded statistical contributors regardless of position, with the only areas that Adebayo doesn't help out being from beyond the arc and at the charity stripe.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.