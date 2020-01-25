Adebayo amassed 18 points (6-10 FG, 6-7 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and one block in 38 minutes during Friday's 122-117 loss to the Clippers.

Adebayo was very efficient offensively while falling a couple boards and a dime shy of a triple-double. He's easily one of the most well-rounded statistical contributors regardless of position, with the only areas that Adebayo doesn't help out being from beyond the arc and at the charity stripe.